Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging On Tuesday?

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. This rally follows a major expansion of the company's fintech ecosystem.

New Enterprise Banking Launch

The surge follows the debut of SoFi Big Business Banking. This platform targets enterprise clients and it allows companies to manage fiat and crypto transactions within one regulated system.

Early participants include Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and BitGo.

FedNow Real-Time Integration

SoFi's technology arm, Galileo Financial Technologies, recently integrated the FedNow Service.

SoFi is among the first banks allowing members to both send and receive instant payments 24/7.

Recovery From Short Seller Claims

The stock is rebounding from volatility caused by a Muddy Waters Research report.

The short-seller called SoFi a "financial engineering treadmill." Management dismissed the claims, citing a "fundamental lack of understanding" by the researchers.

Short interest recently hit 165.26 million shares. This represents 13.24% of the float. High volume continues to drive price action as the stock recovers.

Technical Analysis

SoFi is still working through a longer-term repair phase after failing to hold prior highs, and the chart remains defined by a wide 52-week range between $10.07 and $32.73, which points to choppy sentiment over the past year.

The stock is trading 9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 20.8% below its 100-day SMA. SoFi is up 65.48% over the last 12 months.

The moving average structure is still a headwind: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that occurred in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) reinforces that longer-term sellers have had control.

Key Resistance : $18.50

: $18.50 Key Support: $16.50

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 5.58% at $18.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock