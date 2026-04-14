IonQ Stock Soars Tuesday: What's Happening?

IonQ stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving IONQ stock higher?

DARPA HARQ Contract Details

IonQ said it was selected for DARPA's Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program, where it will support the development of high-speed quantum interconnects capable of linking multiple types of quantum computers.

The company said the program is focused on enabling a new class of networked quantum systems that combine different qubit technologies, including trapped ions, neutral atoms and superconducting qubits, into a unified architecture.

IonQ noted the effort aims to leverage advances in photonic integration and quantum interconnects to enable reliable communication between diverse qubit types.

“IonQ’s pioneering quantum interconnect technology can enable modular scalability not only for ion traps, but for a wide range of quantum technologies,” said Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO of IonQ.

IonQ said its contribution to the HARQ program will center on quantum memories, which serve as the core components of its quantum interconnect systems. IonQ added that the technology is well-suited to meeting the program's speed and fidelity targets.

Nvidia Launches Ising, Boosting Quantum Stocks

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) also announced NVIDIA Ising on Tuesday, the world's first family of open source quantum AI models. The company said Ising is designed to help build quantum processors that can run useful applications.

“AI is essential to making quantum computing practical. With Ising, AI becomes the control plane — the operating system of quantum machines — transforming fragile qubits to scalable and reliable quantum-GPU systems,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

Several quantum stocks began moving to the upside after Nvidia unveiled the new open source quantum AI models.

IonQ Shares Rise

IONQ Price Action: At the time of writing, IonQ shares are trading 17.54% higher at $34.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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