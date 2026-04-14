Why Is Robinhood Stock Soaring Tuesday?

On Monday, Bernstein SocGen Group reiterated its Outperform rating on the stock and maintained a $130 price target. Bernstein pointed to improving conditions in cryptocurrency markets and accelerating traction in prediction markets as key drivers of its optimistic outlook.

Crypto Recovery Drives Trading Activity

Robinhood Taps Pinwheel for Deposit Switch

Separately, Pinwheel on Tuesday said it has been selected as the direct deposit launch partner for Robinhood’s banking platform, aiming to streamline onboarding and boost account activity.

Robinhood will use Pinwheel’s PreMatch technology to enable near-instant direct deposit setup during account opening, addressing industry-wide friction that often leads to a roughly 40% inactivity rate after first funding.

Technical Analysis

Robinhood is currently trading within a 52-week range of $39.21 to $153.86, suggesting it is positioned closer to its mid-range than its highs. The stock is trading 5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating a potential short-term bullish trend, while it remains 1.7% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting some intermediate weakness.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 46.91, indicating neutral momentum. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may imply a stable trading environment for now.

Key Resistance : $85.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $85.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $69.00 — A crucial level where buying interest has historically appeared.

Over the past 12 months, Robinhood has gained 62.37%, reflecting a strong recovery and positive sentiment among investors. This long-term performance indicates that the stock has been able to regain a substantial portion of its value after facing significant challenges earlier.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Robinhood is set to report earnings on April 28, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 45 cents (Up from 37 cents)

: 45 cents (Up from 37 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.19 billion (Up from $927.00 million)

: $1.19 billion (Up from $927.00 million) Valuation: P/E of 35.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $118.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $100.00) (April 13)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $100.00) (April 13) Citizens : Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $155.00) (April 10)

: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $155.00) (April 10) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $95.00) (April 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Robinhood, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 23.35) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 23.35) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 83.87) — Reflects robust growth potential in its market segment.

: Strong (Score: 83.87) — Reflects robust growth potential in its market segment. Momentum: Weak (Score: 15.45) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Robinhood’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong growth potential but weak value and momentum indicators. This suggests that while the company is positioned for growth, it may face challenges in maintaining investor interest at current valuations.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because HOOD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 9.96% at $78.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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