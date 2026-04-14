High Roller Stock Surges After Crypto.com Prediction Markets Deal

High Roller Technologies stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling ROLR momentum?

Agreement Details

High Roller entered into a definitive agreement with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America to launch an event-based prediction markets offering, initially in the United States.

The company said the agreement will allow it to offer event contracts across finance, sports and entertainment, creating a new strategic growth opportunity and opening additional revenue streams.

High Roller cited third-party estimates suggesting a mature U.S. prediction markets opportunity could exceed $1 trillion in annual trading volume, with additional growth potential internationally. The company said the move marks its entry into a rapidly emerging category with significant long-term potential.

Structure Of The Partnership

Under the agreement, event contracts offered by Crypto.com's CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse will be made available to customers through High Roller.

High Roller said it plans to operate a CFTC-registered Introducing Broker and establish a relationship with Crypto.com's CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant. The agreement designates Crypto.com and its affiliates as providers of prediction contracts across High Roller's U.S. distribution channels.

The partnership will allow customers to trade event contracts across multiple markets, including finance, entertainment and sports, through what the company described as a regulated and user-friendly platform.

High Roller said it plans to provide updates on product development, launch timing and marketing partnerships following execution of the agreement.

High Roller Shares Skyrocket

ROLR Price Action: At the time of writing, High Roller shares are trading 72.10% higher at $8.76, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.