Why Is Xiao-I Stock Sinking On Tuesday?

Xiao-I Corp (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares are retreating on Tuesday . The move follows a historic rally that dominated early April trading.
Nasdaq futures are up 0.52% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.27%.
Massive Monthly Gains Spark Pullback
The AI industrialization company stock witnessed an 1,850% increase between April 1 and April 7. Shares climbed from 10 cents to a peak of $1.95 during that window.
As of Tuesday morning, the stock is up roughly 622% over the past month. Traders appear to be locking in gains after this parabolic move.
Patent Victory Against Apple
The ruling concludes a long-running battle over core artificial intelligence intellectual property.
Xiao-I Corp Short Interest Surges
Short interest in Xiao-I increased during the latest reporting period, rising from 944,350 to 1.08 million shares. This spike places 31.97% of the company’s publicly available shares in short positions.
Technical Analysis
AIXI is still sitting well above its prior base after a big rebound off the 52-week low of 8 cents, but it remains far below the 52-week high of $4.02.
The stock is trading 130.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 164.7% above its 100-day SMA.
- Key Resistance: $1.50
- Key Support: $1.00
AIXI Price Action: Xiao-i shares were down 17.31% at $1.06 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by Andrey_Popov via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.