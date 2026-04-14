Why Is Xiao-I Stock Sinking On Tuesday?

Xiao-I Corp (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares are retreating on Tuesday . The move follows a historic rally that dominated early April trading.

Nasdaq futures are up 0.52% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.27%.

Massive Monthly Gains Spark Pullback

The AI industrialization company stock witnessed an 1,850% increase between April 1 and April 7. Shares climbed from 10 cents to a peak of $1.95 during that window.

As of Tuesday morning, the stock is up roughly 622% over the past month. Traders appear to be locking in gains after this parabolic move.

Patent Victory Against Apple

The ruling concludes a long-running battle over core artificial intelligence intellectual property.

Xiao-I Corp Short Interest Surges

Short interest in Xiao-I increased during the latest reporting period, rising from 944,350 to 1.08 million shares. This spike places 31.97% of the company’s publicly available shares in short positions.

Technical Analysis

AIXI is still sitting well above its prior base after a big rebound off the 52-week low of 8 cents, but it remains far below the 52-week high of $4.02.

The stock is trading 130.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 164.7% above its 100-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $1.50

: $1.50 Key Support: $1.00

AIXI Price Action: Xiao-i shares were down 17.31% at $1.06 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Andrey_Popov via Shutterstock