Fitterling, who has led Dow since 2018, will focus on long-term strategy and governance in his new role. Carter, a more than 30-year company veteran, currently oversees operations and previously led the Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment.

Technical Analysis

Dow is holding near the upper end of its 52-week range after a strong run from the August 2025 low, which keeps the longer-term trend in focus even on a down premarket.

The stock is trading 1.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 33.6% above its 100-day SMA, which points to short-term support holding and a still-firm intermediate uptrend.

The moving average structure also stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that occurred in February, which is typically consistent with longer-term trend improvement.

At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line below the signal line with a negative histogram, which leans toward cooling upside momentum after the March swing high.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 38.89%, which shows buyers have controlled the bigger picture despite periodic pullbacks. With the 52-week high set in March, the chart is still acting like a "near-highs" name, but it may need fresh momentum to push through overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $42.50 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high area

: $42.50 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high area Key Support: $35.50 — an area that has tended to attract buyers on pullbacks

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because DOW carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

DOW Price Action: Dow shares were down 1.45% at $39.53 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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