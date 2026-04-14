Fitterling, who has led Dow since 2018, will focus on long-term strategy and governance in his new role. Carter, a more than 30-year company veteran, currently oversees operations and previously led the Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment.
Technical Analysis
Dow is holding near the upper end of its 52-week range after a strong run from the August 2025 low, which keeps the longer-term trend in focus even on a down premarket.
The stock is trading 1.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 33.6% above its 100-day SMA, which points to short-term support holding and a still-firm intermediate uptrend.
The moving average structure also stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that occurred in February, which is typically consistent with longer-term trend improvement.
At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line below the signal line with a negative histogram, which leans toward cooling upside momentum after the March swing high.
Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 38.89%, which shows buyers have controlled the bigger picture despite periodic pullbacks. With the 52-week high set in March, the chart is still acting like a "near-highs" name, but it may need fresh momentum to push through overhead supply.
- Key Resistance: $42.50 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high area
- Key Support: $35.50 — an area that has tended to attract buyers on pullbacks
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because DOW carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.
DOW Price Action: Dow shares were down 1.45% at $39.53 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.