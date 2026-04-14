JPMorgan, Allogene Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining more than 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) fell in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

JPMorgan Chase reported quarterly earnings of $5.94 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.45 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $50.536 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $49.169 billion.

JPMorgan shares dipped 3.1% to $303.81 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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