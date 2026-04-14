GoPro Taps Oliver Wyman For Defense Strategy Push

GPRO Taps Oliver Wyman for Defense Push

This positive movement follows the announcement that GoPro has engaged Oliver Wyman to identify operational use cases for its technology in these specialized sectors.

Wyman is one of the global leaders in management consulting and a business of Marsh.

In collaboration with Oliver Wyman, the company aims to focus on identifying operational use cases aligned with evolving mission needs.

The project will assess target segments, technology and product synergies, as well as partnership and go-to-market strategies.

Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO, added, “Working with Oliver Wyman will help GoPro determine more formal and scalable opportunities within these sectors, taking into account the operational, regulatory, and commercial dynamics of those markets. We’re excited to learn how our technology and know- how can be of service.”

GoPro’s commitment to expanding its technology into the defense and aerospace markets highlights its strategy to tap into high-demand sectors.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Last month, GoPro reported fourth-quarter losses per share of two cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of EPS of 4 cents. Also, the company reported sales of $201.7 million, beating the consensus estimate of $90.1 million.

The company sees FY26 sales of $750 million-$800 million vs consensus of $786.6 million.

Also, GoPro expects first quarter adjusted loss per share of $(0.23)-$(0.17) vs consensus loss of 4 cents and sales of $95 million-$105 million vs street view of $69.916 million.

GoPro Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains on Monday, with the Technology sector rising 0.53%. GoPro’s stock performance aligns with this upward trend, suggesting it is moving with broader market momentum.

GoPro is currently trading 52.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 32.6% above its 50-day SMA, indicating strong short-term momentum. However, the stock is 6.9% below its 100-day SMA and 21.7% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting some intermediate-term weakness that traders should monitor.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 62.13, indicating neutral momentum. This level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may lead to a consolidation phase before any significant movement.

Key Resistance : $1.50 — This level has historically been a point where upward momentum has stalled.

: $1.50 — This level has historically been a point where upward momentum has stalled. Key Support: $1.00 — A critical level that could provide buying interest if tested.

GoPro has shown an impressive 12-month performance of 82.92%, reflecting strong recovery and investor interest over the past year. Currently, the stock is trading near the middle of its 52-week range, which suggests a balanced market sentiment.

GoPro Expands Beyond Action Cameras

GoPro is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing and providing cameras, mounts and accessories, lifestyle gear, applications, and subscriptions and services.

The company sells products across the world through retailers, distributors, and on GoPro.com.

Its hardware products are designed and developed in the United States, France, China, and Romania, and a majority of the manufacturing is outsourced to contract manufacturers located in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Price Action: GPRO shares are up 29.43% at $1.21 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

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