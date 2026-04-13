Anthropic's unveiling of Project Glasswing and its Claude Mythos frontier model marks a watershed moment for cybersecurity, introducing an AI system capable of discovering and exploiting software vulnerabilities autonomously at unprecedented scale.

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In its latest newsletter, ARK Invest pointed to Mythos' breakout scores — 93.9% on SWE-bench Verified and 83.1% on CyberGym — as a signal of a major evolution in both software engineering and cybersecurity defense.

Anthropic's decision to keep Mythos private and share access with major compute and security partners — including AWS, Apple, Microsoft, Google, CrowdStrike, Broadcom and NVIDIA — illustrates how defense players are being brought directly into the AI frontier.

CrowdStrike CTO Elia Zaitsev noted that the window between discovering and exploiting a vulnerability has shrunk "from months to minutes."

This compression of time fundamentally reshapes corporate risk management, forcing enterprises to upgrade detection, response and resilience capabilities.

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For CrowdStrike, whose Falcon platform already blends AI-driven anomaly detection with one of the largest endpoint telemetry datasets in cybersecurity, Mythos-like advances could amplify both product performance and commercial relevance.

Glasswing reinforces the need for autonomous, predictive defense — an area where CrowdStrike has a multi-year head start.

Cloudflare, meanwhile, stands to benefit from the heightened urgency to secure internet infrastructure and network perimeters.

Its Zero Trust framework and global edge network are positioned to guard against increasingly AI-powered attacks targeting identity, data routing, and distributed endpoints.

Rubrik, which focuses on data resilience and ransomware recovery, fits squarely into the other half of ARK's thesis: protection not just from infiltration, but from data destruction and manipulation once breaches occur.

Its deep integration with enterprise cloud environments makes it an essential player as organizations reallocate budgets toward cyber continuity and automated recovery.

Ultimately, Glasswing validates a key principle in ARK's cybersecurity outlook — AI isn't replacing defense software; it's expanding its market necessity.

As frontier models like Mythos reveal previously unseen vulnerabilities, the cybersecurity providers best equipped with real-time intelligence and scalable architecture — such as CrowdStrike, Cloudflare and Rubrik — will emerge as long-term beneficiaries, according to ARK Invest.

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