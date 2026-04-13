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Bloom Energy headquarters in Silicon Valley
April 13, 2026 5:22 PM 1 min read

Bloom Energy Stock Surges On Expanded Oracle Partnership

Bloom Energy Expands Oracle Partnership

Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) to support the buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure. 

Oracle plans to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts of Bloom Energy’s fuel cell systems under a master services agreement. An initial 1.2 gigawatts of capacity has already been contracted. Deployment is underway and is expected to continue into next year.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Oracle following an initial successful deployment,” said Aman Joshi, chief commercial officer at Bloom Energy.

“Together, we are defining a shared vision for the future of energy and AI infrastructure, with Bloom advancing its position as the standard for onsite power.”

BE Shares Rise After Hours

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 9.74% in after-hours, trading at $193.93 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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