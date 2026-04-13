Dell Stock Gives Back Gains After Hours: What's Happening?

Dell Technologies stock is trending today. Why is DELL stock in the spotlight?

Nvidia Shuts Down Takeover Speculation

CNBC’s Kristina Partsinevelos said in an X post shortly after the market close, Nvidia confirmed to CNBC that the earlier reports were false and Nvidia was not engaged in discussions to acquire a PC maker.

Dell shares fell more than 3% on the news. HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares were also down about 2.5% after hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Dell may be facing additional selling pressure in Monday’s after-hours session after a fresh SEC filing showed that CFO David Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of Dell stock last week at an average price of $182.53.

Dell Shares Drift Lower After The Close

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were down 3.34% in after-hours, trading at $183.46 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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