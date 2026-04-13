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Satellite orbiting Earth above clouds and ocean.
April 13, 2026 3:04 PM 2 min read

Momentus Stock Skyrockets After Vigoride-7 Clears Key Milestones

Vigoride‑7 Hits Key Early‑Mission Milestones

Momentus announced that its Vigoride‑7 spacecraft completed several critical steps shortly after deployment from SpaceX's Transporter‑16 mission. The vehicle powered on autonomously at roughly 520 km altitude, deployed its solar arrays and completed initial configuration exactly as designed.

Within hours, the company established two‑way communication with the spacecraft from its Mission Operations Center in San Jose. Early monitoring confirmed that both the spacecraft and its hosted payloads are healthy and system checks verified that primary and redundant subsystems are fully operational.

Propulsion, Attitude Control Systems Pass Major Tests

Momentus highlighted several technical achievements that set the stage for the next phase of the mission. The company successfully pressurized the main water‑based propulsion tank to mission‑ready levels, confirming that the propulsion system is behaving as expected.

The company also activated the Reaction Control Subsystem accumulators, which regulate pressure for eight redundant thrusters used for fine attitude control. In addition, the Attitude Control System (ACS) dampened the spacecraft's rotation rates, preparing Vigoride‑7 for its first orbit‑adjustment maneuver.

With early‑phase milestones completed, Momentus is preparing for a planned orbit‑lowering maneuver that will position Vigoride‑7 for payload operations. This next stage is critical, as it transitions the mission from system validation to customer‑facing service delivery.

CEO John Rood described the mission as "action‑packed, technically demanding and deeply rewarding," underscoring the significance of the progress made so far.

MNTS Shares Surge Monday

MNTS Price Action: Momentus shares were up 42.24% at $4.95 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Andrei Armiagov/Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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