Space Foundation's annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs has become one of the most influential deal-making hubs for the global space economy.

The 2026 event is shaping up to underscore how tightly defense, data and commercial innovation are now intertwined.

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Created in 1984, the event has grown from a 250-person gathering to a premier forum that draws more than 12,000 professionals and attendees from over 60 countries, spanning government agencies, militaries, commercial operators, R&D leaders and investors.

‘Biggest Global Space Event’

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald highlighted the event as "material to the industry" and "regarded as the biggest global Space event in the world."

The four-day program begins Monday and features keynotes, classified sidebars and packed exhibit halls on domains ranging from Earth observation and space awareness to lunar infrastructure and AI-enabled battle networks.

The 2026 agenda mixes in-person sessions with livestreams and on-demand programming, extending the symposium's reach to a wider global audience.

This year's speaker slate highlights how fast the line between space and defense tech is blurring.

Speakers will include representatives from:

The broad mix of participants signals that capital and capability are converging in geospatial intelligence, resilient communications, launch and in-space transport and AI/quantum-enabled analytics.

The 2026 Space Symposium is positioned as a barometer for how the next decade of space infrastructure, security and commercialization may unfold.

Photo: Courtesy of Space Foundation