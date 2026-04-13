Carnival Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Carnival shares are under pressure. Why is CCL stock retreating?

The broader backdrop is hardly hostile: the Nasdaq is up 0.52% and the S&P 500 has gained 0.43%. But leadership is concentrated where the momentum tourists are hanging out — Technology (XLK) up 1.33% and Financials (XLF) up 0.96% — and that can leave consumer travel names like Carnival trading choppy even when breadth looks fine.

With seven sectors advancing vs. four declining and a 1.8 advance/decline ratio, Carnival's weakness reads as relative underperformance.

The Tape Versus The Trend: Carnival’s Moving-Average Tug-Of-War

Carnival is trading 8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests near-term buyers still have a grip. But it's also trading 3.3% below its 100-day SMA, a reminder that the intermediate trend is still trying to re-accelerate rather than simply coasting.

Momentum indicators are sending a mixed-but-improving message. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is showing MACD at -0.1391 versus a signal line at -0.6801, a bullish relationship that suggests downside pressure has been easing. The longer-term caution flag is still there, though: a death cross in March (50-day SMA crossing below the 200-day SMA), which often aligns with slower trend conditions until price can reclaim longer averages.

Key Resistance: $33.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall.

$33.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $23.50 — an area where buyers have previously stepped in.

Carnival's Big Picture: Demand Proxy With A Lot To Prove

Carnival's story is straightforward but powerful: it's a real-time read-through on discretionary travel demand and onboard spending. With nearly 100 ships in service and nearly 14 million guests in 2025, the company's results tend to echo what the consumer is willing to spend when the vacation bill comes due.

That's why the stock can trade like a sentiment barometer. When investors feel good about the consumer, cruise names can levitate. When the market's attention shifts to other sectors — or when investors want cleaner, faster narratives — Carnival can get choppy even if the fundamentals haven't suddenly changed.

What Analysts Have To Say

On the Street, the stock carries a consensus Buy Rating with an average price target of $35.19. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $35.00) (March 30)

Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $37.00) (March 30)

Bernstein: Market Perform (Lowers Target to $28.70) (March 30)

What The Benzinga Edge Scorecard Shows

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Carnival, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Neutral (Score: 65.77) — The trend is constructive, but not in clear breakout mode.

Value: Strong (Score: 79.74) — The stock screens as relatively attractive on valuation metrics.

Growth: Strong (Score: 79.17) — The setup implies the market is still pricing in solid growth expectations.

The Verdict: Carnival’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-and-growth-leaning profile with moderately supportive momentum. That mix can work well if price can build above near-term averages and start challenging the $33.00 resistance zone again.

CCL Price Action: Carnival shares were down 1.61% at $27.53 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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