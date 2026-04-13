Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher On Monday?

The uptick is supported by dip-buying and a reassessment of earlier concerns around valuations and the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Also, the company rolled out new Oracle Aconex features aimed at tightening project controls for construction teams.

New Oracle Aconex Features

Oracle says the updates simplify project information review processes and help teams manage Inspection and Test Plans (ITP) to reduce errors and improve quality management across capital projects.

The company also highlighted enhanced document processes and test plans for structured ITP workflows designed to reduce risk and maintain a complete audit trail.

Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Infrastructure Industries, stated, "In construction and engineering projects, owners, contractors, and other stakeholders expect a clear record of what happened, including when decisions were made, and what information supported the work performed."

"The new Oracle Aconex enhancements help organizations collaborate with confidence, knowing the project system is tracking all material changes for improved traceability and control across the full lifecycle of a project."

Oracle Q1 2026 Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 10, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.82 (Up from $1.70 YoY)

: $1.82 (Up from $1.70 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion YoY)

: $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 24.8x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $249.26. Recent analyst moves include:

Stephens & Co. : Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $254.00) (April 7)

: Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $254.00) (April 7) B of A Securities : Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24)

: Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (March 16)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ORCL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were up 11.04% at $153.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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