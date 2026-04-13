Conagra Stock Hits 52-Week Low - Here's Why

The packaged food maker said Monday that John Brase will become President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2026, succeeding Sean Connolly, who will step down May 31 after more than a decade leading the company.

“John’s track record of driving top- and bottom-line performance… is exceptional, and we are confident Conagra will thrive under his leadership,” said Board Chair Richard H. Lenny, calling the move part of a “thoughtful” succession plan.

Brase said he aims to accelerate revenue growth, strengthen margins, and boost cash flow, while Connolly highlighted Conagra’s transformation into a focused branded food company and pledged support for a smooth transition.

Recent Earnings

Recently, Conagra reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents. Sales totaled $2.79 billion, down 1.9% from a year earlier, but ahead of expectations of $2.76 billion.

Conagra narrowed its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to about $1.70 per share, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.72. The company expects adjusted operating margin to land near the high end of its 11.0% to 11.5% range.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $17.13. Recent analyst moves include:

BNP Paribas : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $16.00) (April 9)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $16.00) (April 9) UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $16.00) (April 2)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $16.00) (April 2) BNP Paribas: Outperform (Lowers Target to $19.00) (April 2)

Conagra Brands Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains, with the Technology sector up 1.08% today. CAG’s decline comes as the broader sector moved higher, indicating company-specific factors may be at play.

At $14.31, the stock is trading 8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.1% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish short-term trend. Additionally, it is 17.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating continued weakness in the intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 34.64, which is neutral but suggests that the stock may be nearing oversold conditions if it continues to decline.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bullish signal, with the MACD at -0.5542 and the signal line at -0.6326, indicating potential upward momentum.

Key Resistance : $16.00 — A level where selling pressure has previously emerged.

: $16.00 — A level where selling pressure has previously emerged. Key Support: N/A — No clear support level identified at this time.

The stock has experienced a significant 12-month decline of 45.19%, reflecting ongoing challenges in its market positioning. Currently, it trades near its 52-week low of $15.04, which suggests a lack of buyer interest at higher levels.

Conagra Brands Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Conagra Brands, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 36.14) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 36.14) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Weak (Score: 3.71) — Limited growth prospects in the current market.

: Weak (Score: 3.71) — Limited growth prospects in the current market. Quality : Weak (Score: 5.65) — Financial health remains a concern.

: Weak (Score: 5.65) — Financial health remains a concern. Momentum: Weak (Score: 8.27) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Conagra Brands’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile across key pillars, indicating challenges in value, growth, and momentum. Investors may need to exercise caution as the company navigates its leadership transition and market dynamics.

Conagra Brands Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CAG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CAG Price Action: Conagra Brands shares were down 4.78% at $14.45 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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