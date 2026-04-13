Cloudflare Rallies As Agent Cloud Push Signals AI-First Future

This news comes as the broader market is experiencing gains, with the Technology sector currently leading the way, up 1.19%.

“We are entering a world where agents are the ones writing and executing code,” Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said. “But agents need a home that is secure by default, scales to millions instantly, and persists across long-running tasks. We’ve spent nine years building the foundation for this with Cloudflare Workers.”

Roll Out AI Crawl Control With GoDaddy

The collaboration will integrate Cloudflare's AI Crawl Control into GoDaddy's platform, allowing users to manage how automated agents access their content.

Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains, with the Technology sector up 1.19% today. Cloudflare’s rise aligns with this positive trend, indicating that the stock is moving in tandem with sector performance.

At $181.91, the stock is trading 12.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting short-term weakness. It is also 6% below its 50-day SMA and 6.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 32.85, which is neutral and suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning suggests potential for a reversal or continuation of the current trend.

Key Resistance : $203.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $203.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $159.00 — A drop below this level could signal further declines.

Over the past 12 months, Cloudflare has gained 69.80%, reflecting strong long-term momentum despite recent challenges. The stock’s current price is well above its 52-week low of $100.25, suggesting a recovery from earlier lows.

Sector Performance

Cloudflare is currently outperforming its sector, with an 8.93% increase today compared to the Technology sector’s 1.19% gain. This strong performance highlights the stock’s resilience and potential growth in a competitive market.

The Technology sector has seen a 4.01% gain over the past 30 days, indicating a positive trend, although it is down 1.46% over the last 90 days. Cloudflare’s recent performance suggests it is a key player within this sector, capitalizing on the growing demand for AI-driven solutions.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 12 cents (Down from 16 cents)

: 12 cents (Down from 16 cents) Revenue Estimate : $622.45 million (Up from $479.09 million)

: $622.45 million (Up from $479.09 million) Valuation: Forward P/E of 1,515.92x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $240.72. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $265.00) (Feb. 12)

: Buy (Raises Target to $265.00) (Feb. 12) Jefferies : Hold (Raises Target to $225.00) (Feb. 11)

: Hold (Raises Target to $225.00) (Feb. 11) Piper Sandler: Neutral (Raises Target to $222.00) (Feb. 11)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NET carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NET Stock Price Activity: Cloudflare shares were up 8.92% at $181.88 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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