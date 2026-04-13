Nebius Stock Hits New Highs As Software Sector Recovers

Nebius Group shares are testing new highs. What’s behind NBIS new highs?

Sector Rebound Lifts Software Names

Software stocks are bouncing after a steep pullback driven by concerns over valuations and the potential impact of emerging AI technologies. The move reflects renewed dip‑buying and improving sentiment around high‑growth tech.

With the sector stabilizing, investors are reassessing whether the recent sell-off went too far, particularly for companies tied to large‑scale cloud and compute infrastructure.

Nebius is participating in that rebound as traders rotate back into high‑growth software and infrastructure plays that were hit hardest during the downturn.

Cramer Highlights Major Contract Wins

Nebius received an additional boost after CNBC's Jim Cramer discussed the stock on Squawk on the Street, calling Nebius "a rocketship" and emphasizing the company's ability to secure major deals. Cramer noted that Nebius recently won a Microsoft contract and a $27 billion Meta contract, framing the wins as validation of the company's momentum.

"I wouldn't short or sell this one," Cramer said, signaling confidence in the company's trajectory despite near‑term losses.

NBIS Technical Analysis

Nebius is trading 36.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests aggressive short-term momentum. It's also 60.3% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still firmly pointed higher.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 69.37, which is pressing the upper end of "neutral" and is consistent with a market that's close to overheated.

Key Resistance : $158.00 — a nearby breakout area where follow-through buying is being tested.

: $158.00 — a nearby breakout area where follow-through buying is being tested. Key Support: $115.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently had an edge.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $161.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9) BofA Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (March 24)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (March 24) DA Davidson: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nebius highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 98.93/100) — The stock is showing strong relative performance consistent with its steep uptrend.

: Bullish (Score: 98.93/100) — The stock is showing strong relative performance consistent with its steep uptrend. Value: Bearish (Score: 2.17) — The market is pricing in high expectations, leaving little room for disappointment.

The Verdict: Nebius’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with price strength doing most of the talking. The trade-off is a very weak Value score, so the chart can stay strong, but expectations look demanding.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius shares were up 8.08% at $156.70 at the time of publication on Monday, per Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading at a new all-time high after surging above $150.

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