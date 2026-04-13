Dell Technologies Soars On Takeover Rumor - Will NVIDIA Make The Move?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) shares are rising on Monday. Investors are reacting to intense market speculation concerning a massive industry acquisition.

The Nasdaq is up 0.28% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.18%.

NVIDIA's Pursuit Of Major PC Player

The tech giant reportedly wants to buy a large-scale PC and server manufacturer. These talks have allegedly lasted for over a year.

Reshaping Computing Landscape

The potential deal could fundamentally change the global server market. According to SemiAccurate, Nvidia is looking to make a huge purchase that will reshape the PC and server landscape.

While the report did not name a specific target, traders are betting on Dell and HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) .

Dell, HP and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Credibility Of Acquisition Reports

SemiAccurate noted they have followed this story since late 2024. The publication previously broke news regarding Elon Musk's interest in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) .

Analyst Sees AI Strength

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan on Wednesday reiterated a Buy rating on Dell, raising the price target to $205.

Following a meeting with CEO Michael Dell, Mohan noted the company is "executing from a position of strength" regarding AI infrastructure.

The analyst highlighted Dell's scale and deep supplier relationships as key advantages for securing supply through fiscal 2027.

DELL Technical Analysis

Dell Technologies is currently showing strong bullish momentum, trading well above its key moving averages.

The stock is positioned significantly above its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day SMAs, indicating a solid uptrend and suggesting that traders may want to consider entering long positions.

The RSI is at 62.14, which is in neutral territory but close to overbought levels. This suggests that while the stock has upward momentum, it could be approaching a point where a pullback might occur if buying pressure starts to wane.

Currently, MACD is below its signal line, indicating some bearish pressure in the short term. This could be a sign for traders to watch for potential consolidation or a reversal if momentum does not pick up soon.

Key support is at $155.50, and if this level is tested, it could provide a buying opportunity for traders looking for a bounce. Conversely, if the price breaks below this support, it might signal a trend change, prompting caution among long holders.

In March, the golden cross occurred, with the 50-day SMA crossing above the 200-day SMA, which is a bullish signal indicating potential for continued upward momentum. This crossover often attracts more buyers, reinforcing the positive trend established in the stock.

Dell Technologies Inc.'s stock has surged 120.38% over the past 12 months, highlighting a strong long-term trend. This impressive performance reflects the company's resilience and growth potential, making it an attractive option for investors looking for growth stocks.

DELL Stock Price Activity: Dell Technologies shares were up 6.26% at $188.93 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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