AppLovin Stock Surges As Software Sector Rebounds

Applovin shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving APP stock higher?

A Premium Valuation That Investors Are Willing To Pay For

Software stocks are bouncing after last week's sharp selloff tied to concerns about AI disruption and compressed tech valuations. With sentiment stabilizing, traders are stepping back into high‑quality growth names, and Applovin is benefiting from that shift.

Applovin is trading at 38.98 times trailing 12-month earnings and 25 times forward earnings, which is expensive on the surface, but the market is treating that premium as justified given the company's growth trajectory.

AppLovin generated $5.48 billion in revenue over the trailing twelve months and posted $3.33 billion in net income, translating to a 66.48% profit margin and an 88.93% gross margin.

The company also produced nearly $4 billion in operating cash flow and more than $1.28 billion in quarterly free cash flow, reinforcing that APP's growth is translating into real financial strength. With a PEG ratio of 1.08, the stock screens as expensive but not unreasonable relative to its earnings growth rate.

Compared with other ad‑tech and software names, APP sits at the high end of the valuation spectrum. An EV/EBITDA multiple of 30.56 and a P/S above 24 place it well above most mid‑cap and large‑cap software peers. But unlike many premium‑priced names, Applovin’s margins and cash generation back up the valuation.

APP Trades Below Key Levels

Applovin is trading 0.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests the near-term trend is still trying to stabilize. It's also trading 21.7% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend remains pressured despite Monday's bounce.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD at -18.1609 versus a -17.2276 signal line, which is consistent with sellers still having the edge.

Key Resistance : $473.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $473.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $366.50 — an area where demand has tended to show up.

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $704.71. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $560.00) (April 6)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $560.00) (April 6) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $700.00) (March 11)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $700.00) (March 11) Oppenheimer: Outperform (Lowers Target to $660.00) (March 5)

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Applovin, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 19.05) — The stock's recent trend signals lag even with Monday's bounce.

: Weak (Score: 19.05) — The stock's recent trend signals lag even with Monday's bounce. Value : Weak (Score: 0.26) — The market is pricing APP richly, leaving less room for error.

: Weak (Score: 0.26) — The market is pricing APP richly, leaving less room for error. Growth: Bullish (Score: 99.74) — Expectations remain centered on strong expansion versus most peers.

APP Price Action: AppLovin shares were up 5.85% at $414.26 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock