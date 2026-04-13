Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) shares are gaining ground Monday. The stock is outperforming the broader market. The Nasdaq is up 0.28% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.18%.

Short Interest Rising

Short interest in Reddit increased during the last reporting period. The figure rose from 17.24 million to 17.51 million shares. Currently, 14.88% of the company's float is held short. Based on average volume, it would take 3.47 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Nectar Social Partnership

The rally follows news from Wednesday, regarding a data partnership with Nectar Social. The deal grants Nectar access to Reddit's Data API for real-time consumer insights.

"What sets Reddit apart is the depth and authenticity of its conversations," said Farah Uraizee, CTO of Nectar Social.

Nectar Social will integrate Reddit data directly into its platform for enterprise clients. The system aggregates insights from multiple social channels into one unified interface.

Brands can track conversations, identify trends, and monitor sentiment shifts across Reddit’s large user base. The platform converts these discussions into actionable insights for marketing and product strategies.

Nectar positions itself as an AI-native solution for social commerce and community engagement. The integration strengthens its ability to deliver real-time intelligence to brands.

Technical Analysis

At $145.56, Reddit is trading 6.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. At the same time, it's trading 20.5% below its 100-day SMA.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is showing a MACD of -2.2699 versus a signal line of -4.2443.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 48.62%, a backward-looking gain that shows the name can trend strongly when sentiment turns. Still, with the current price well below the $282.95 52-week high and above the $90.78 low.

Key Resistance : $147.50

: $147.50 Key Support: $131.50

RDDT Price Action: Reddit shares were up 4.44% at $145.95 Monday at last check, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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