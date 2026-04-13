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Candlestick graph chart of stock and forex market to represent the revenue growth. the stock market crashed from covid19 and war, and waiting for reverse trend to investing in growth stocks.
April 13, 2026 1:05 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With PMGC Holdings Stock?

PMGC Solidifies Biosciences Scaling Strategy

NorthStrive Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings, announced the successful transfer of the EL-32 Working Cell Bank to a U.S.-based third-party fermentation facility. EL-32 is an experimental probiotic therapy designed to help maintain muscle and improve metabolism. The goal is to help people who lose muscle while using GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

Modulant Biosciences has retained the third-party precision fermentation facility to lead upstream and downstream process development.

The collaboration reflects a dual-track development strategy: NorthStrive Biosciences retains all rights to human therapeutic applications of EL-32, while Modulant Biosciences holds an exclusive license to develop and commercialize EL-32-derived products for non-human animal health applications. 

ELAB Shares Trade Above Key Averages

ELAB is trading 11.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests short-term stabilization is trying to take hold. At the same time, it's trading 86.9% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend remains heavily pressured.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is showing a bullish setup with the MACD above the signal line, which suggests downside momentum is easing versus recent weeks. That said, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA, a combination that keeps the longer-term trend biased bearish until price can reclaim more overhead levels.

  • Key Resistance: $7.00 — near the 50-day SMA area where rebounds can run into supply.
  • Key Support: $4.00 — the nearby floor traders often watch for failed bounces.

ELAB Shares Rise Monday

ELAB Stock Price Activity: PMGC Holdings shares were up 2.71% at $4.92 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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