Nio Stock Is Bouncing Around Today: What's Happening?

NIO stock is taking a breather. What’s ahead for NIO stock?

CEO Confidence Fuels NIO Rally

Nio shares rallied after Li, speaking at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing, reiterated that the company is on track to meet its full‑year delivery goal, according to CnEVPost. He noted that Nio entered its "third stage of development" in the second half of last year and highlighted the company's strong start to 2026.

Nio delivered 98.3% year‑over‑year growth in the first-quarter — already well ahead of the pace needed to hit the 40% to 50% annual target — giving investors a clear reason to believe the company can deliver on its guidance.

NIO Vehicles See Market Traction

Nio's third‑generation ES8 remains a standout performer. The SUV recorded 16,255 retail sales in March, securing the top spot in China's premium segment above 400,000 yuan ($58,540) for the fourth straight month.

The ES8 also hit a major milestone, reaching 90,000 cumulative deliveries in just 195 days — an average of more than 3,000 units per week. That pace signals not only strong demand but also consistent production and delivery execution.

Adding to the momentum, Nio opened pre‑sales for its new flagship ES9 SUV last Thursday. The model starts at 528,000 yuan ($77,328), roughly 31% below the ET9 sedan despite offering similar advanced technologies. The ES9's official launch is scheduled for late May, with deliveries beginning June 1.

NIO Shows Mixed Momentum

Nio is trading 9.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests the short-term trend is still pointed up despite today's pullback. It's also trading 25% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains constructive and buyers have had control over the last several months.

Momentum is leaning positive on the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, with the MACD above the signal line, which is consistent with bullish pressure still outweighing bearish pressure. That said, the death cross in January (the 50-day SMA falling below the 200-day SMA) is a reminder that the longer-term trend only recently started repairing and can still be choppy.

Key Resistance : $7.50 — an area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $7.50 — an area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $6.50 — a level buyers have defended, now being tested.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $7.12. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13) Freedom Broker : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025) Freedom Capital Markets: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nio highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 86.73) — The stock is showing strong trend persistence versus the broader market.

The Verdict: Nio’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action still leaning in the bulls' favor. With other pillars not available here, the clean read is that trend-followers are in control unless momentum cools further.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 0.15% at $6.51 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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