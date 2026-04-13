Parsons Gains As It Secures Major Bridge Design Role In Oklahoma

• Parsons shares are advancing steadily. Why are PSN shares climbing?

Parsons said it will serve as the lead designer on the project over Lake Texoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation selected the Zachry Construction/Traylor Brothers Construction joint venture to deliver the project. The project involves the construction of a two-mile-long bridge structure.

Project Scope

The project team will build the bridge in two phases to maintain traffic flow and will use a 63-span design, with substructure elements extending about 150 feet below the lake surface.

Originally built in 1945, the Roosevelt Bridge is a key regional connector. The replacement project secured a $124 million federal grant in 2024, alongside state funding, to support long-term safety and reliability.

“Parsons has a legendary legacy in bridge design, and this project is another example of how our teams continue to deliver the most complex and consequential infrastructure solutions around the world,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons.

PSN at $56.48: +5% vs. 20-Day SMA

At $56.48, the stock is trading 5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $53.82, indicating short-term bullish momentum. However, it is trading 7% below its 50-day SMA of $60.74 and 14.2% below its 100-day SMA of $65.88, suggesting a struggle in maintaining intermediate-term strength.

The RSI stands at 46.60, indicating neutral momentum. This suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

The MACD shows a bullish signal, with the MACD line at -1.0411 above the signal line. This indicates potential upward momentum in the stock.

Key Resistance : $67.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $67.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $49.50 — A critical level that could attract buying interest if tested.

PSN Earnings April 29, 2026; EPS 66 cents

Parsons will provide its next financial update on April 29 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 66 cents (Down from 78 cents)

: 66 cents (Down from 78 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.51 billion (Down from $1.55 billion)

: $1.51 billion (Down from $1.55 billion) Valuation: P/E of 25.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with a consensus price target of $79.59. Recent analyst moves include:

Baird : Downgraded to Neutral (Maintains target to $60 on April 13)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Maintains target to $60 on April 13) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers target to $70 on April 2)

: Buy (Lowers target to $70 on April 2) Barclays: Overweight (Lowers target to $70 on March 31)

PSN Edge: Growth 76.74, Momentum 8.27

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Parsons, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 7.66) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 7.66) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 76.74) — Indicates solid growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 76.74) — Indicates solid growth potential. Quality : Neutral (Score: 48.58) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Neutral (Score: 48.58) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: Weak (Score: 8.27) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Parsons’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong growth potential but weak momentum and value indicators. This suggests the company is positioned for growth but faces challenges in maintaining market momentum.

PSN Stock Price Activity: Parsons shares were up 1.11% at $56.53 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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