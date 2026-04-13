What's Powering The Jump In Rectitude Holdings Stock Today?

Rectitude Holdings stock is among today’s top performers. Why is RECT stock up today?

Rectitude Secures S$10 Million In Contract Orders

Rectitude Holdings, a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced that it has secured more than S$10 million in rental and sales contract orders, reflecting surging demand for the company’s All-in-One Intelligence Micro-Grid System.

“The Company has observed a significant acceleration in order volume for AIMS in recent months and expects this strong momentum may continue throughout the remainder of the year,” the company said.

Rectitude said the announcement underscores its successful pivot into the high-growth green energy sector, as well as its strategic collaboration with Vantage Equipment & Services and Agentis Intelligence to drive the expansion of green energy solutions.

RECT Stock Trades Above Key Averages

At $2.38, RECT is trading 93.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests a strong short-term momentum burst. It's also 47.2% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend has improved even after a weak stretch.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is slightly constructive with the MACD at -0.0609 above the signal line at -0.0702, which leans toward fading downside pressure. The longer-term backdrop is still mixed because the stock is 15.3% below its 200-day SMA, a level that often acts like a "big picture" trend filter.

Key Resistance : $2.50 — a nearby round-number area where rallies often pause first

: $2.50 — a nearby round-number area where rallies often pause first Key Support: $2.00 — a psychological level that can attract dip-buying interest

RECT Shares Soar Monday

RECT Stock Price Activity: Rectitude Holdings shares were up 106.78% at $2.48 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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