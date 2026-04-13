The Trade Desk Stock Bounces From Multi-Year Lows: What's Driving The Movement?

Trade Desk stock is among today’s top performers. Why is TTD stock surging?

Why The Trade Desk (TTD) Is Moving Today

Monday's strength looks tied to a risk-on tilt in tech, which often pulls higher-beta software and internet-ad platforms along with it. With market breadth still soft, the move also reads like selective dip-buying rather than a broad-based rally.

The Trade Desk is also trying to stabilize after a credibility hit tied to client scrutiny, with Publicis advising clients to halt spending on the platform following a third-party audit that raised concerns around fee practices, markups and transparency. CEO Jeff Green has pushed back publicly, saying, "TTD has not ‘failed' any audit ever," but the stock's recent downtrend shows traders are still pricing in reputational risk.

TTD Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

TTD stock is trading 8.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests the near-term trend is still pointed down. It's also 33.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains under pressure and rallies may face overhead supply.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 30.99, which is consistent with selling pressure that's easing but not clearly reversing. That lines up with the stock trying to stabilize after tagging a recent swing low last week.

Key Resistance : $22.50 — near the 20-day average area where rebounds have recently struggled.

: $22.50 — near the 20-day average area where rebounds have recently struggled. Key Support: $20.00 — close to the recent low zone where buyers have started to show up.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $40.39. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6) Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19) Rosenblatt: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (March 18)

TTD Stock Scorecard: Growth, Value, Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Trade Desk,, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Trade Desk,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with very weak momentum. For longer-term bulls, the key question is whether improving growth expectations can eventually pull momentum out of the basement.

TTD Shares Rise Monday

TTD Stock Price Activity: Trade Desk shares were up 4.78% at $21.05 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock was trading at 52-week lows last week.

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