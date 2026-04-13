Why Is Lightwave Logic Stock Charging Higher On Monday?

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares are climbing on Monday, extending a rally that began last week. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.58 during the session.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 0.06% and 0.18%, respectively.

• Lightwave Logic stock is at critical resistance. What’s behind LWLG new highs?

AI Infrastructure Momentum

There is no specific news event on Monday directly explaining the surge behind the specialty materials firm. Instead, the move appears to be a continuation of bullish sentiment. The stock ended last Friday up 21.09% at $10.62. This momentum carried over into Monday’s session, with retail interest remaining high.

Navigating Insider Activity

Recent SEC filings show several directors and officers reduced positions in early April. Principal Financial Officer Snizhana Quan executed a “sell-options” transaction on Saturday.

Technical Analysis

At $11.97, Lightwave Logic is trading 55.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the past 20 sessions. It's 152.6% above its 100-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 75.17.

Key Resistance : $12

: $12 Key Support: $7.50

LWLG Price Action: At the time of publication on Monday, Lightwave Logic shares are trading up 10.57% at $11.72, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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