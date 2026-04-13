SaaS Stocks Try To Recover — 'Software Empire Strikes Back'

SaaS stocks were trying to stage a modest rebound on Monday after a rough stretch, with some high‑profile names finally participating in what Jim Cramer called the "software empire" attempts to strike back.

ORCL stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

From SaaSpocalypse To A Bounce

The so-called "SaaSpocalypse" has seen hundreds of billions in software market cap erased as investors rushed to reprice everything from Salesforce to security around fears that AI agents will eat into subscription growth and premium multiples.

The selling was broad enough last week that Wedbush's Dan Ives labeled the carnage "overdone," arguing the market is underestimating how AI will ultimately expand software budgets as deployments move from pilots to large‑scale rollouts.

He leaned into that view by re‑adding Salesforce and ServiceNow to his top AI ideas list, framing the panic as a "generational buy" rather than the start of a terminal decline.

‘Software Empire Strikes Back'

Against that backdrop, Monday's early trade has the feel of a reluctant short‑covering rally as a bunch of marquee SaaS names finally find support.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) was also making a notable recovery on Monday, with shares up nearly 9% at the time of publication.

Investors are still wrestling with whether AI agents will prove to be margin‑accretive upsell engines embedded inside existing platforms, or full‑stack disruptors that siphon value away from traditional SaaS.

The message from Monday's early tape is that even in a world obsessed with GPUs and data centers, there is a price where software starts to look interesting again — and the "empire" is not ready to go quietly.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.