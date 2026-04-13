Intuitive Machines Stock Hits 52-Week High — Here's Why

The Nasdaq is up 0.18% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.09%.
Artemis II Success Validates Lunar Sector
Investor optimism spiked after the Orion spacecraft successfully splashed down Friday. The mission saw four astronauts travel 694,000 miles, the farthest deep-space distance ever recorded.
Former President Barack Obama praised the crew on Saturday via X. Obama stated, “What the Artemis II astronauts did over the last 10 days was a testament to their bravery.” He called the safe 24,000 mph re-entry a “testament to human ingenuity.”
Political Support Boosts Market Sentiment
Broad political praise has further fueled the rally. President Donald Trump called the mission a symbol of American strength and global leadership. This bipartisan support reinforces the long-term viability of the space exploration sector.
Houston Homecoming Fuels Optimism
The crew arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston recently. They are now beginning post-flight debriefs.
Technical Analysis
At $23.85, LUNR is trading 20.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests buyers have controlled the short-term trend. It’s also 45.5% above its 100-day SMA.
Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD line at 1.3272 above the 0.8944 signal line.
The stock is also sitting near the top of its 52-week range after setting a new 52-week high on Monday, and the 211.64% 12-month gain shows the longer-term trend has been strong.
- Key Resistance: $25.00
- Key Support: $20.50
LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were up 3.14% at $24.31 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $25.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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