Roblox Shares Rise To Start The Week: What's Happening?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading higher Monday. The company announced new age-based accounts for younger users.

Roblox shares are powering higher. Why are RBLX shares rallying?

Roblox Introduces New Age-Based Accounts

Roblox introduced two new account types: Roblox Kids for users ages five to eight and Roblox Select for users ages nine to 15. The new account types are designed to align content access, communication settings and parental controls with a user's age.

The new accounts are expected to roll out in early June and will include a curated selection of games based on content maturity and additional evaluation criteria.

The update brings together age checks, content ratings, moderation systems and expanded parental controls into a unified framework for younger users.

For Roblox Kids accounts, access will be limited to games with Minimal or Mild content labels and all communication will be disabled by default. Roblox Select accounts will allow access to games with content maturity ratings up to Moderate, while maintaining default communication settings for users ages nine to 15.

“With the launch of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select, we are fundamentally shifting how games are discovered on our platform. Safety isn’t a static feature—it’s a journey that evolves as a child grows,” said Matt Kaufman, chief safety officer at Roblox.

Ongoing Content Selection Process

Roblox said it’s also implementing a continuous evaluation process for games available to users under 16, including developer verification, content rating and real-time monitoring of user interactions.

The company noted that these updates are part of its broader efforts to enhance safety and provide age-appropriate experiences across the platform.

The update comes as Roblox faces ongoing scrutiny over child safety, including a lawsuit filed by Los Angeles County alleging the platform failed to protect children from predatory behavior and inappropriate content.

RBLX Shares Rise Monday

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares were up 4.96% at $58.35 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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