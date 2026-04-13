What's Behind The Surge In CoreWeave Stock?

CoreWeave stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling CRWV momentum?

Macquarie Upgrades CoreWeave Stock

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding upgraded CoreWeave from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $90 to $125.

The upgrade comes after CoreWeave announced a multi-year agreement with Anthropic on Friday to support the development and deployment of Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models.

CoreWeave stock carries a consensus Buy Rating with an average price target of $124.33. Other recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (March 9)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (March 9) Oppenheimer: Initiated with Outperform (Target $140.00) (March 6)

CRWV Stock Hovers Above Key Averages

CoreWeave stock is trading 32.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests strong short-term demand has been persistent. It's also 30.9% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still tilted toward buyers despite recent volatility.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD line above the signal line, which is consistent with upside momentum staying in control. That said, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA, a mixed backdrop that can make pullbacks sharper when sentiment cools.

Key Resistance : $114.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $114.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $101.00 — an area where buyers have tended to defend pullbacks.

CRWV Shares Rise Monday

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were up 10.73% at $112.94 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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