Why One and One Green Technologies Stock Is Sinking Monday

Shares of One and One Green Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:YDDL) are trading lower on Monday. The decline follows a weekend of digestion over the company’s latest capital raise strategy.

Massive Discount Triggers Sell-Off

The Philippines-based recycler announced a securities purchase agreement with two institutional investors. The company plans to sell 1.733 million units at $7.50 per unit.

One and One Green expects $13 million in gross proceeds. Management intends to use the funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This move comes relatively soon after the company's October initial public offering, which raised $11.5 million.

Shareholder Lock-Up Extension

Despite the price drop, some insiders remain committed. Several key shareholders recently extended their lock-up period by three months.

"We appreciate the continued support from our key shareholders," said Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO. Yan noted the commitment reinforces alignment with long-term growth.

Broader Market Context

Broader markets are also showing weakness Monday morning. Nasdaq futures are down 0.35%. S&P 500 futures have shed 0.35%. These macro headwinds add pressure to the downward momentum for YDDL.

Technical Analysis

At $4.61, the stock is trading 59.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It's 35.3% below its 100-day SMA.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD line at 0.9148 versus a 1.4794 signal line.

YDDL Price Action: One and one Green Techs shares were down 14.34% at $4.42 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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