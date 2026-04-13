JPMorgan Shares Slip As Goldman Sachs Highlights Volatility, Geopolitical Risks

Goldman Sachs Tops Estimates, Flags Volatility And Complex Geopolitical Backdrop

Goldman Sachs reported earnings per share of $17.55, beating the consensus estimate of $16.30. In addition, the company reported revenue of $17.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion.

Global core liquid assets averaged $494 billion for the first-quarter of 2026, compared with an average of $479 billion for the fourth-quarter of 2025.

JPMorgan Shares Fall In Sympathy With Goldman Sachs Commentary

JPMorgan shares may be trading lower alongside Goldman Sachs as investors react to Goldman Sachs' commentary on increased market volatility and a complex geopolitical backdrop, which can weigh on sentiment across large banks.

JP Morgan Shares Edge Lower

JPM Price Action: At the time of writing, JP Morgan shares are trading 1.21% lower at $306.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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