Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
JPMorgan logo on mobile
April 13, 2026 9:39 AM 1 min read

JPMorgan Shares Slip As Goldman Sachs Highlights Volatility, Geopolitical Risks

Goldman Sachs Tops Estimates, Flags Volatility And Complex Geopolitical Backdrop

Goldman Sachs reported earnings per share of $17.55, beating the consensus estimate of $16.30. In addition, the company reported revenue of $17.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion.

Global core liquid assets averaged $494 billion for the first-quarter of 2026, compared with an average of $479 billion for the fourth-quarter of 2025.

JPMorgan Shares Fall In Sympathy With Goldman Sachs Commentary

JPMorgan shares may be trading lower alongside Goldman Sachs as investors react to Goldman Sachs' commentary on increased market volatility and a complex geopolitical backdrop, which can weigh on sentiment across large banks.

JP Morgan Shares Edge Lower

JPM Price Action: At the time of writing, JP Morgan shares are trading 1.21% lower at $306.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved