Aeluma Stock Jumps On $4M Government Contract Win

Government Contracts Support Commercialization

Aeluma said the awards support its commercialization strategy while strengthening relationships with government stakeholders and manufacturing partners.

The company is working to scale wafer production and fabrication with Tower Semiconductor and Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technology, positioning its platform for applications across AI infrastructure, defense and quantum markets.

Aeluma said the contracts provide non-dilutive funding to accelerate commercialization and expand its manufacturing capabilities for next-generation photonic systems.

Advancing Quantum And Datacom Technologies

The company said the contracts will accelerate development of its heterogeneous integration platform for quantum dot lasers and quantum nonlinear materials.

Aeluma noted that its quantum dot laser technology is designed to deliver high power handling, reliability and low noise for quantum applications and AI data center interconnects.

The company is also advancing an aluminum gallium arsenide nonlinear materials platform for quantum communication, computing and sensing, with plans to scale manufacturing using 200mm and 300mm silicon.

The contracts include development work at Aeluma's facility in Goleta, California, as well as collaboration with supply chain partners including Tower Semiconductor and Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technology.

Aeluma Shares Soar

ALMU Price Action: At the time of writing, Aeluma shares are trading 31.48% higher at $14.12, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.