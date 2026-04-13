Why Fusemachines Stock Is Trading Higher Monday

Nasdaq futures are down 0.54% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.59%.

Investors are reacting to a strategic shareholder letter released by founder and CEO Sameer Maskey.

Agentic AI Strategy Shifts Into Focus

The recent surge stems from Maskey’s pivot toward agentic AI. He noted that AI is moving toward autonomous execution of complex tasks. This shift frames a major long-term opportunity for the company. Fusemachines is currently enhancing its AI Studio platform to support these autonomous enterprise workflows.

Debt-Free Balance Sheet Boosts Confidence

Growth Targets and Acquisitions

Maskey also laid out a three-part growth strategy focused on expanding sales and lead generation, scaling partnerships, including AWS, and pursuing targeted acquisitions that fit the company’s technology and culture.

Technical Analysis

At $1.88, the stock is trading 59.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions. It’s trading 16.7% above its 100-day SMA. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 68.66.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.50

FUSE Stock Price Activity: Fusemachines shares were up 8.20% at $1.980 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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