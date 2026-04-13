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Person holding cellphone with logo of US distribution business Fastenal Company on screen in front of webpage.
April 13, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

Fastenal, Replimune Group, Children's Place And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 150 points on Monday.

Shares of Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported results for the first quarter.

Fastenal reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.202 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.199 billion

Fastenal shares dipped 4% to $47.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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