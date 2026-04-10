Commvault Stock Surges After Reuters Reports Potential Sale Process

CommVault Systems stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is CVLT stock surging?

Takeover Interest Fuels CVLT Surge

According to Reuters, Commvault is working with Goldman Sachs to evaluate its options after receiving inquiries from both private equity firms and strategic buyers. Reuters also reported that Thoma Bravo is among the firms that have expressed interest in the company, with one source saying the buyout firm had previously made an offer.

The report appears to be fueling bullish speculation that Commvault could attract a takeover premium, especially after the stock had fallen sharply from prior highs as software valuations have come under pressure amid investor concerns about artificial intelligence disruption.

In its most recent quarter, the company posted 19% revenue growth to a record $314 million, while annualized recurring revenue rose 22% year over year to $1.085 billion.

CVLT Shares Climb Friday Afternoon

CVLT Price Action: CommVault Systems shares were up 7.69% at $86.81 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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