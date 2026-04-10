Why PMGC Holdings Stock Is Falling Friday?

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) shares faced downward pressure Friday. The stock dropped roughly 3.42% to $5.08 by midday. This move follows a week of fluctuations and massive sell-offs.

The Nasdaq is up 0.06% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.09%.

• PMGC Holdings stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is ELAB stock falling?

Equity Financing Facility Fully Utilized

Defense Contract Wins Limit Downside

Despite the dip, subsidiary AGA Precision Systems recently signed a long-term agreement with a Tier 1 aerospace firm. The deal involves supplying precision CNC components for mission-critical programs. This follows a similar agreement with Turbo-Jet Products Co., Inc. announced on March 31.

Strategic Expansion in Drone Tech

PMGC recently launched NorthStrive Defense Tech to focus on autonomous systems. The unit recently secured rights to novel drone technology through an exclusive option agreement. Management aims to build a commercialization strategy to meet rising global defense spending.

Technical Analysis

At $5.13, the stock is trading 13.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. At the same time, it's trading 87.1% below its 100-day SMA.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, shows the MACD at -0.9163 versus a signal line at -1.4594. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 98.14%. Within the past year's range of $1.62 to $466.20.

Key Resistance : $7.50

: $7.50 Key Support: $4.50

ELAB Stock Price Activity: PMGC Holdings shares were down 5.32% at $4.98 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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