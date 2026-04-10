Why Is Broadcom Stock Trading Higher On Friday?

On Friday, the Nasdaq was up 0.25% while the S&P 500 had shed 0.18% as of the last check.
Landmark AI Partnership
The surge stems from a long-term agreement to secure multiple gigawatts of next-generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) capacity. This infrastructure will power Anthropic's frontier Claude models. Broadcom plays a critical role in designing Google's TPUs.
This deal aims to strengthen U.S. AI infrastructure and meet surging global demand.
Anthropic Revenue Explosions
Anthropic's financial growth provides a strong backdrop for the deal. The company recently reported an annualized revenue run rate exceeding $30 billion, a massive jump from $9 billion at the end of 2025.
Expanding Beyond Hardware
While AI hardware drives the headlines, Broadcom is also innovating in software. The company recently launched the Arcot Smart Ruleset.
This machine learning engine detects e-commerce fraud. Matt Cooke, vice president at Broadcom, stated, "Automated fraud detection is currently a multi-million dollar differentiator for top issuers."
Supply Chain Security
Technical Analysis
At $372.41, Broadcom is trading 15.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's also trading 8.9% above its 100-day SMA.
The stock is also sitting closer to the top of its 52-week range of $157.51 low to $414.61 high. Over the last 12 months, shares have been up 115.49%.
- Key Resistance: $414.50
- Key Support: $308.50
AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were up 4.97% at $372.56 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock
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