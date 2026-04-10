ServiceNow Stock Craters 19% In Week's Worst S&P 500 Showing

The slide marks NOW's steepest weekly drop since 2016 and represents a sharp reversal for a stock that investors had treated as a high‑quality way to play digital transformation and enterprise AI.

NOW stock is tanking. See the chart and price action here.

NOW Sells Off

The selloff has been driven by a sharp de‑rating of high‑multiple software companies amid worries that AI could compress pricing power across traditional SaaS.

A key additional blow on Friday came from the analyst community: UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $170 to $100.

Keirstead warned that the stock could face additional downside as companies shift more of their IT budgets toward AI‑related projects and away from traditional software categories, CNBC reported.

The analyst wrote that UBS had previously believed ServiceNow was better positioned than most application‑software vendors to benefit from the AI transition.

But that view has weakened as the firm hears more examples of enterprises tightening budgets for non‑AI software.

The Technicals

Technically, this week's move has smashed through key support levels and flushed out momentum traders, forcing long‑only funds to reassess position sizes after a multiyear run.

A weekly drop of this magnitude will show up on risk dashboards and can prompt further programmatic selling, even from investors who remain fundamentally constructive on the name.

The chart below shows year-to-date price action and moving averages for NOW:

The violence of ServiceNow's downside move and the visible analyst reset are likely to attract value‑oriented growth funds and options traders looking to sell volatility or structure defined‑risk bullish bets into the weakness.

ServiceNow's worst week since 2016 stems from a market and analyst community rapidly repricing what they are willing to pay for premium software as AI uncertainty spreads.

NOW Price Action: ServiceNow shares were down 8.15% at $82.49 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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