What's Behind The Surge In Zentalis Stock?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares are surging Friday after a Guggenheim analyst raised the price target from $6 to $10.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock is challenging resistance. Why did ZNTL hit a new high?

Zentalis Sees Price Target Adjustment

Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt maintained Zentalis Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $10. Traders are also chasing a sharp biotech momentum move that's standing out against a weak tape in healthcare.

The stock is also riding high on news that it had selected an optimal dose for an ovarian cancer treatment the company is currently focused on producing. This dose will be carried forward in the ongoing potentially pivotal DENALI Phase 2 clinical trial as well as the confirmatory ASPENOVA Phase 3 clinical trial.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for patients with ovarian cancer. Because it's clinical-stage, the stock can move sharply when traders reprice the probability of future trial and regulatory outcomes.

Stock Soars Above Key Averages

At $6.11, Zentalis is trading 133.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which indicates an unusually stretched short-term trend. It's also 181% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting the intermediate trend is firmly controlled by buyers.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 78.05, and it entered overbought territory on 2026-04-09, which often lines up with "hot" momentum that can cool quickly. In January, the golden cross (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) signaled a longer-term trend shift, while the death cross in November highlights how quickly this name can flip regimes.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — a round-number area where breakouts often get retested.

: $6.00 — a round-number area where breakouts often get retested. Key Support: $2.50 — near the 50-day SMA zone where trend buyers have recently anchored.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate: Loss of 50 cents (Up from Loss of 67 cents YoY)

st of the talking right now. With momentum extremely elevated, the key question is whether the stock can hold above recently reclaimed breakout areas if the broader tape stays choppy.

Shares Soar Friday

ZNTL Stock Price Activity: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares were up 31.90% at $5.82 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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