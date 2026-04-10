What's Going On With Critical Metals Corp. Stock?

Critical Metals stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving CRML stock higher?

Critical Metals Rides Strength In Materials Sector

Friday's bid lines up with relative strength in Materials (XLB) up 0.62%, a backdrop that often supports exploration and development stories tied to strategic minerals. With market breadth slightly negative (advance/decline ratio at 0.8), the move also looks selective—money is rotating into a few pockets rather than lifting everything at once.

Critical Metals Corp operates as a mining exploration and development company focused on critical metals and minerals. Its key activities center on lithium and rare earth element deposits, with projects such as the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria and the Tanbreez rare earth deposit in Greenland.

This matters because lithium and rare earths sit at the center of supply-chain planning for batteries, electrification, and defense-related technologies. With assets based in Europe and Greenland, the company's story is also tied to where strategic mineral supply may come from over the next cycle.

Share Price Sit Between Moving Averages

At $9.37, the stock is trading 12% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests near-term buyers have regained control. At the same time, it's trading 9.8% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend is still trying to repair after a pullback.

Moving average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (a short-term bearish alignment), but the golden cross in August (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) keeps a longer-term uptrend framework on the table if price can keep building above the 200-day area.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD at -0.4473 above the signal line at -0.6541, which is consistent with downside pressure easing. Key levels are still clear: bulls typically want to see follow-through toward resistance, while bears look for failures back into support.

Key Resistance : $11.00 — an area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $11.00 — an area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $8.50 — a zone where buyers have tended to step in.

Shares Rise On Friday

CRML Stock Price Activity: Critical Metals shares were up 1.82% at $8.93 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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