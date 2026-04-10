Trump Shouts-Out Palantir Stock: Signal To Buy The PLTR Dip?

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In a post declaring, "Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies!!! President DJT," the president put his stamp of approval on the company (and possibly PLTR stock).

The timing is striking. Trump's post landed at the end of a brutal week that saw Palantir stock tumble roughly 16% before the president's shout-out, which had the stock on-track for its worst week since Feb. 2021.

PLTR Sell-Off

This week's sell‑off had been driven less by a sudden crack in Palantir's government relationships and more by investor angst over competition in the commercial AI arms race.

Anthropic's recent momentum has sharpened questions about whether Palantir is over‑earning on a narrative that it is the default operating system for AI in the enterprise, rather than one of many players building applications on top of large models.

Layer on fresh criticism from Michael Burry, who has framed Palantir as an overhyped, richly valued proxy for AI exuberance, and it became a classic momentum unwind for the stock.

Bulls Vs. Bears

Trump's post could be considered as both political theater and a potential contrarian buy signal.

For Palantir bulls, a sitting president publicly touting the company's battlefield utility reinforces the idea that its most important customer base – sovereign governments – is not going anywhere, even if Wall Street lowers expectations for commercial AI growth.

For Palantir bears, the endorsement is noise: it doesn't change competitive dynamics, contract timing or the valuation math that has made the stock so vulnerable to a sharp reset.

Investors appear to be treating Trump's praise as a "buy the dip" nudge: following the Truth Social post, Palantir shares reversed higher and have added more than $10 billion in market cap in just over an hour.

PLTR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Palantir shares were down 1.49% at $128.56 at the time of publication Friday.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.