Why Is Angel Studios Stock Falling Friday?

The media technology company priced an underwritten offering of 14.3 million Class A shares at $2.10 each.

The offering targets about $30 million in gross proceeds. It also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.145 million shares.

Underwriters and Structure

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager, with Maxim Group and Texas Capital Securities as co-lead managers.

Lake Street Capital Markets is serving as the financial advisor.

Use of Proceeds

The company is conducting the offering under an effective shelf registration statement and plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and working capital.

Angel Studios is a media and technology company focused on an audience-driven studio model.

Angel Studios Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The company is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 13 cents

: Loss of 13 cents Revenue Estimate: $107.22 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $9.75. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $7.00) (February 25)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $7.00) (February 25) Maxim Group : Initiated with Buy (Target $9.00) (January 22)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $9.00) (January 22) Roth Capital: Initiated with Buy (Target $9.00) (December 16, 2025)

ANGX Price Action: Angel Studios shares were down 27.18% at $2.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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