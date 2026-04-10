What's Going On With Figma Stock?

Shares of Figma, Inc. (NASDQ: FIG) are sinking Friday and reaching new lows for the most recent 52-week period.

Figma stock is testing key support levels. What’s pressuring FIG?

Figma Hits 52-Week Lows, Sinks Further

Figma primarily makes money through subscription sales for access to its design platform, which ties performance to seat growth, retention, and expansion within customer accounts. For investors, that means the market often weighs product momentum and enterprise adoption trends alongside the broader appetite for software subscriptions.

At $18.12, FIG is trading 20% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still pointed down. It's also trading 40.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains firmly bearish and rallies have struggled to hold.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD at -1.8365 below the -1.6794 signal line, which is consistent with sellers keeping control of momentum. The stock also just set a new 52-week low on 2026-04-10, a sign that demand hasn't stabilized at prior reference levels.

Key Resistance : $22.50 — near the 20-day area where rebounds have recently failed.

: $22.50 — near the 20-day area where rebounds have recently failed. Key Support: $18.00 — a psychological level near the current low zone.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 26, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 3 cents

: Loss of 3 cents Revenue Estimate: $316.06 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $33.40. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $31.00) (Feb. 19)

: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $31.00) (Feb. 19) Stifel : Hold (Lowers Target to $30.00) (Feb. 19)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $30.00) (Feb. 19) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 19).

Shares Sink In Regular Trading

FIG Stock Price Activity: Figma shares were down 5.71% at $17.99 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock