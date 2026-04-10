What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Friday?

Plug Power stock is moving in positive territory. Why is PLUG stock trading higher?

Risk-On Rotation Revives Speculative Hydrogen Trade

Traders are likely revisiting Plug's 275-megawatt GenEco PEM electrolyzer award for Hy2gen Canada's Courant project, which targets low-carbon ammonia production for mining explosives and includes a Front-End Engineering Design contract.

Plug's Courant narrative is also being stress-tested against its most recent quarter, when the company posted a 63-cent EPS loss versus a 10-cent loss estimate even as revenue came in at $225.2 million versus a $217.77 million consensus. That mismatch is potentially why traders have treated the project win as a sentiment catalyst, but not yet a clean fundamental reset.

May Earnings Report Marks Next Major Catalyst

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 11 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $141.18 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)

: $141.18 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (profitability remains a key debate for this name)

Wall Street Keeps A Hold Rating On Plug Power

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $2.39. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9) Jefferies : Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9) Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.00) (March 4)

PLUG Shares Edge Higher Friday

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 0.36% at $2.75 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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