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A smartphone displaying the green plug logo of Plug Power, placed on a surface next to a laptop showing a similar green-themed webpage.
April 10, 2026 11:44 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Friday?

Risk-On Rotation Revives Speculative Hydrogen Trade

Traders are likely revisiting Plug's 275-megawatt GenEco PEM electrolyzer award for Hy2gen Canada's Courant project, which targets low-carbon ammonia production for mining explosives and includes a Front-End Engineering Design contract.

Plug's Courant narrative is also being stress-tested against its most recent quarter, when the company posted a 63-cent EPS loss versus a 10-cent loss estimate even as revenue came in at $225.2 million versus a $217.77 million consensus. That mismatch is potentially why traders have treated the project win as a sentiment catalyst, but not yet a clean fundamental reset.

May Earnings Report Marks Next Major Catalyst

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 11 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: Loss of 10 cents (Up from loss of 21 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $141.18 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (profitability remains a key debate for this name)

Wall Street Keeps A Hold Rating On Plug Power

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $2.39. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Susquehanna: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)
  • Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)
  • Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.00) (March 4)

PLUG Shares Edge Higher Friday

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 0.36% at $2.75 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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