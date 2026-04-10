What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Friday?

- Plug Power stock is moving in positive territory. Why is PLUG stock trading higher?
Risk-On Rotation Revives Speculative Hydrogen Trade
Traders are likely revisiting Plug's 275-megawatt GenEco PEM electrolyzer award for Hy2gen Canada's Courant project, which targets low-carbon ammonia production for mining explosives and includes a Front-End Engineering Design contract.
Plug's Courant narrative is also being stress-tested against its most recent quarter, when the company posted a 63-cent EPS loss versus a 10-cent loss estimate even as revenue came in at $225.2 million versus a $217.77 million consensus. That mismatch is potentially why traders have treated the project win as a sentiment catalyst, but not yet a clean fundamental reset.
May Earnings Report Marks Next Major Catalyst
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 11 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: Loss of 10 cents (Up from loss of 21 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $141.18 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)
- Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (profitability remains a key debate for this name)
Wall Street Keeps A Hold Rating On Plug Power
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $2.39. Recent analyst moves include:
- Susquehanna: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)
- Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)
- Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.00) (March 4)
PLUG Shares Edge Higher Friday
PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 0.36% at $2.75 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Image: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.