What's Going On With Ridgetech Stock Friday?

Massive Share Consolidation

The reverse split significantly altered the company’s capital structure. The move reduced outstanding shares from 134.8 million to approximately 898,906. While the stock appeared to surge earlier this week due to price adjustments, it has since retreated.

Dual-Engine Growth Strategy

Company Context

Ridgetech (formerly China Jo-Jo Drugstores) is a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical products, operating across retail drugstores, an online pharmacy channel, and drug wholesale. Its retail stores sell prescription and over-the-counter medicines, traditional Chinese medicine, supplements, medical devices, and other everyday items.

The online pharmacy business sells through third-party platforms like Alibaba’s Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon.com, while the company generates most of its revenue from the retail drugstores segment. For a business like this, investor confidence often hinges on steady demand, distribution execution, and margins across retail versus wholesale.

RDGT Price Action: Ridgetech shares were down 11.48% at $2.62 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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