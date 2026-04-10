Why Beyond Meat Stock Is Trading Lower Friday

Beyond Meat stock is showing downward bias. What’s next for BYND stock?

Earnings Miss And Weak Guidance Keep Pressure On BYND

Beyond Meat's pullback comes after revenue fell 19.7% year-over-year in the latest quarter, keeping the focus on whether BYND can stabilize volumes before the next reset in expectations.

Beyond Meat posted a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 29 cents per share versus a 13 cent-loss estimate, while revenue came in at $61.58 million versus $62.56 million expected.

Management guided first-quarter revenue to $57 million to $59 million, below the $66.74 million consensus view, extending concerns after a fifth straight EPS miss and a reported 19.7% revenue decline from the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet And Category Headwinds Add To Risk

The company ended the quarter with $217.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, against $415.7 million in total outstanding debt.

CEO Ethan Brown said results reflected headwinds in the plant-based meat category plus restructuring charges intended to support a path to sustainable operations.

Analyst Consensus On BYND Remains Bearish

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Sell rating. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Market Perform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (April 6)

: Market Perform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (April 6) Barclays: Underweight (Lowers Target to 50 cents) (April 2)

BYND Shares Edge Lower Friday

BYND Stock Price Activity: Beyond Meat shares were down 1.67% at 59 cents at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Beyond Meat