Salesforce Stock Is Dropping Today: What's Going On?

Salesforce shares are approaching critical lows. What’s pressuring CRM?

Growth Versus Valuation Is Driving Repricing

Salesforce generated $41.5 billion in revenue over the trailing twelve months and posted $7.8 in diluted EPS, supported by strong profitability metrics including a 77.6% gross margin and 13.9% profit margin. The company also produced nearly $15 billion in operating cash flow.

Even with those solid fundamentals, investors are questioning whether the current valuation multiples still make sense for the company's growth rate. A forward P/E near 13 suggests the market is beginning to treat Salesforce more like a mature software vendor than a high‑growth cloud leader, and that shift is pressuring the stock.

Fundamentals Are Strong, But Don't Offset Valuation Reset

Salesforce maintains a healthy balance sheet with $112.3 billion in total assets, a low debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.29 and more than $5.3 billion in quarterly free cash flow. The company also pays a dividend with a forward yield of about 1%.

Salesforce Lags Peers Despite Sector Strength

Salesforce is underperforming its Technology peers today, falling while the sector is up 0.65%, a gap of 3.74 percentage points. That's notable because Technology is the best‑performing sector of the day, yet CRM isn't participating in the upside.

The weakness lines up with stress across software beta proxies. Software ETFs have been hit hard: Palantir dropped more than 13% in two days, IGV is down more than 5% this week, and the fund fell over 24% last quarter. Because Salesforce is a major ETF constituent, these drawdowns create mechanical selling pressure even when the broader Tech sector is green.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 27, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.80 (Up from $2.58 YoY)

: $2.80 (Up from $2.58 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.06 Billion (Up from $9.83 Billion YoY)

: $11.06 Billion (Up from $9.83 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 21.9x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Salesforce highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were down 3.11% at $165.53 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro.

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