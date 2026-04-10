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Nebius log on smartphone against a green background
April 10, 2026 11:14 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Shares Of Nebius?

Nebius Could Acquire AI Model Lab

The Information reported that AI cloud provider Nebius is in talks to buy Israeli-based AI startup AI21 Labs, which makes natural language processing models. Nebius, which operates data centers in Europe and the U.S., is backed by Nvidia and competes with AI infrastructure companies like CoreWeave.

The acquisition would expand Nebius’ offerings, as it currently pulls in $146 million in revenue from data center operations.

Nebius' momentum narrative has been reinforced by its Mar. 31 announcement of a new AI factory in Lappeenranta, Finland, with planned capacity of up to 310 MW, a concrete expansion marker traders have been using to justify premium growth multiples.

Insider activity has also been part of the tape-read: the CTO sold 13,489 shares worth about $1.33 million, the Chief Infrastructure Officer sold 26,976 shares valued roughly $2.66 million, and CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares at $103.73 for about $3.46 million. Even with those sales, price action has stayed bid, which can signal dip-buying demand is absorbing supply.

Shares Lift On Friday

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 8.27% at $147.61 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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